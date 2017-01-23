New Etsy Listings and a gallery of my little 2017 paintings

Animal Portrait, Art, Birds, Boise Landscape, Critterscape, Dancers, Doggie Portraits, Figure Painting, Landscape, Painting, Still Life
img_8917
img_8918

I just listed these two still life’s on Etsy.  You can hop over and check them out HERE.

So far, these are my small 2017 4×4 and 4×5″ daily paintings.

img_8977
img_8964
img_8932
img_8993
img_8918
img_8917
img_8910
img_8905
img_8900
img_8893
img_8887
img_8877
img_8869
img_8863
img_8860
img_8859
img_8856
img_8849
img_8822
img_8792
img_8820
img_8789
img_8781
img_8772
img_8754

One thought on “New Etsy Listings and a gallery of my little 2017 paintings

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s