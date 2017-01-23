I just listed these two still life’s on Etsy. You can hop over and check them out HERE.
So far, these are my small 2017 4×4 and 4×5″ daily paintings.
blogging and oil painting about my daily adventures in art & life…come follow along!
I just listed these two still life’s on Etsy. You can hop over and check them out HERE.
So far, these are my small 2017 4×4 and 4×5″ daily paintings.
One thought on “New Etsy Listings and a gallery of my little 2017 paintings”
The bird and the dog are so awesome! Oil looks pretty tricky to use, but this looks stunning. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person