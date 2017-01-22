I was looking through images of paintings I’ve done over the last 2 years and want to share some of my favorites with you, in no particular order. With some favorites left out…. looking back gives me hope for future paintings. Each painting is a leap of faith and I never know how or if something will work. I feel sad upon completing each painting, knowing I will start at zero again and fighting back all the voices. So I look back and see hope.
Alligator
This one is pretty much ridiculous, but it will launch me to rock star status with my naturalist boys.
I was going to paint another apple because they are fun and simple and round. But it was pointed out to me that an Apple is not a Critterscape.
I made progress on my 48×36″ dancer painting. I think it’s a nice one. I’m excited to share it when it is done. My daughters dance career will be we’ll documented. I’m forcing myself to slow down and build up layers.
The silly alligator is smiling at me.
Family Portrait
This is the start of a 18×24″ commissioned family portrait. Actually it’s a grandkids portrait, or cousins portrait. It will be a gift for the kids grandparents. There are 7 kids. So far I have the first hit of the first kid done all the way from head to knees. And I’ve painted the background. Fingers crossed, I’m a little uncertain about the background. The little faces are pretty tiny so I have to make little tiny corrections and measure the heck out of everything.
Happy Bunny and NO School- Snow Day #7!
That’s right. No school again today because of ice. And, I just saw a snow plow so that means no school tomorrow. I’m wondering what happens in places like Canada or many other places where it snows and rains down ice every day. Are the kids tougher, have studded shoes, drive better cars? Better plows?
And Donald Trump will start his evil reign tomorrow. I need yoga more than ever.
Green Apple Coming in for a Landing
This was my set up for tonights 4×4″ still life. You can really see in the photograph how the lights and darks are blasted out, too light and too dark. The actual Apple had a lot of color in it. My struggle was that I was painting in the dark and I couldn’t really tell what colors I was using. I kept turning on my light to look.
Floating Olive with Big Shine Mark
The title says it all. Well, mostly all : 4×4″ oil on canvas.
When I put down that big shine mark I almost brushed it back off because it wasn’t what I had intended. But I stopped and looked and loved it. Happy accident.
We’ve been making a lot of pizza lately and we enjoy putting all different kinds of olives on them. My daughter likes the green stuffed ones, and kalamatas.
Fuji Apple and WIP of Oak Tree Jungle
4×4″oil on canvas. This painting is part of my Critterscape series, however my critterscapes have quickly turned into all sorts of things, so I might need to find a new title. Or no title. I’m painting one 4×4″ painting each day.
A friend from college got in contact with me recently and asked if I would paint a Northern California landscape for her. She sent me a picture of a trail she runs on. This one is 12×12″, I started it today so it’s a work in progress. These crazy oak trees are very familiar to me.