I was looking through images of paintings I’ve done over the last 2 years and want to share some of my favorites with you, in no particular order. With some favorites left out…. looking back gives me hope for future paintings. Each painting is a leap of faith and I never know how or if something will work. I feel sad upon completing each painting, knowing I will start at zero again and fighting back all the voices. So I look back and see hope.
9 thoughts on “Favorites”
Your portraits are lovely!
Thank you Pradita!
You are so talented Jill!! ❤❤❤ I always enjoy seeing your art! Thank you for sharing your gift! 🎨👍
Thanks Jill, right back at ya! I love all your joyful work!!
I especially love the image of the people on the beach, looking in rock pools. #freedom #play #adventure #companionship
P.S. And the image of the woman reading the newspaper. ❤️ #authenticity #rest
That first one is my favourite – stunning light. Could see that in a gallery
Gorgeous!
Thank you!!
