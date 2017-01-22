Favorites

I was looking through images of paintings I’ve done over the last 2 years and want to share some of my favorites with you, in no particular order.  With some favorites left out…. looking back gives me hope for future paintings.  Each painting is a leap of faith and I never know how or if something will work.  I feel sad upon completing each painting, knowing I will start at zero again and fighting back all the voices.  So I look back and see hope.  imageimagecropped-ballet-i_lores.jpgcropped-fullsizerender-97.jpgBoise Foothills_loresSophia &amp; Gabriel_loresimageimageIMG_3308IMG_2786

