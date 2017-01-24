jill millward artwork
blogging and oil painting about my daily adventures in art & life…come follow along!
I’m a fan! Your work is so amazing Jill. ☺
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much!
LikeLike
You might be inspired by my Rainbow Over Downtown Fort Worth post. I would love to see your interpretation of one of those photos.
That’s funny, I just wandered over to your site and saw that and thought about paintings the rainbow. I do a small painting a day (in addition to my larger stuff) to try different things. I’ll give it a whirl. 🌈
I will reblog that post when you post it.
Amazing work man!😍
Ok I am going to keep bugging you Jill. I absolutely love your work. So many of your pieces have caught my eye. Love the Senior Picture. Love being able to look at the world through your eyes. Wow!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
7 thoughts on “Snow Doggie”
I’m a fan! Your work is so amazing Jill. ☺
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much!
LikeLike
You might be inspired by my Rainbow Over Downtown Fort Worth post. I would love to see your interpretation of one of those photos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s funny, I just wandered over to your site and saw that and thought about paintings the rainbow. I do a small painting a day (in addition to my larger stuff) to try different things. I’ll give it a whirl. 🌈
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will reblog that post when you post it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amazing work man!😍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok I am going to keep bugging you Jill. I absolutely love your work. So many of your pieces have caught my eye. Love the Senior Picture. Love being able to look at the world through your eyes. Wow!
LikeLiked by 1 person