Art in the Bar Show

Thanks for your nice comments and encouragement about the show today. In my opinion it was a great success. A lot of people came through, I met a bunch of great people, learned some things, and sold some of my work. I got a lot of kind feedback. You can’t ask for too much more than that!

I made a bunch of little Giclee prints of my little paintings. As well as bigger prints of my ballet paintings and a few other things. I’ll put them up in Etsy now. I’ll post a link soon.

Have a great weekend!!

