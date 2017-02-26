Art in the Bar Show

Animal Portrait, Art, Art, oil painting, portraits, figure painting, portrait painting, custom portrait, Baby Portrait, Beach, Birds, Boise Landscape, Critterscape, Dancers, Doggie Portraits, Figure Painting, Inspiration, Painting, Still Life

img_9667img_9666

Thanks for your nice comments and encouragement about the show today.  In my opinion it was a great success.  A lot of people came through, I met a bunch of great people, learned some things, and sold some of my work.  I got a lot of kind feedback.  You can’t ask for too much more than that!

I made a bunch of little Giclee prints of my little paintings.  As well as bigger prints of my ballet paintings and a few other things.  I’ll put them up in Etsy now.  I’ll post a link soon.

Have a great weekend!!

 

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s