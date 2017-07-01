Bosco Images

This year I joined the BOSCO Boise Artist Collective and will take part in their open studio event.  They asked for a number of things for their website and marketing materials including an artist portrait and a studio shot.  And some images of my work.  I have a brilliant photographer neighbor who came over and took my picture and made me look much better than I really look.  Here’s the portrait along with my studio space and the images I submitted for the website.

Millward_studio

Millward_Mendocino_ShellsMillward_Sophia_&amp;_GabrielMillward_Ballet_1Millward_Santa_Cruz_Natural_Bridges_WaveMillward_Ballet_3Millward_Boise_Foothills

 

One thought on "Bosco Images

