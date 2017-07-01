Bosco Images

This year I joined the BOSCO Boise Artist Collective and will take part in their open studio event. They asked for a number of things for their website and marketing materials including an artist portrait and a studio shot. And some images of my work. I have a brilliant photographer neighbor who came over and took my picture and made me look much better than I really look. Here’s the portrait along with my studio space and the images I submitted for the website.
