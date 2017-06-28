I worked out some final details on this big plein air piece. When I started it I wondered if the scale of the project was too ambitious, but I allowed it to develop over time and I didn’t feel a rush to complete the whole piece right away. I enjoyed the process of being outside and painting what I observed in nature. And it was fun to say hi to so many people passing by. My favorite was catching the shadows on the foothills before they slipped away with the movement of the sun.

24X48″ oil on canvas

