A Good Start

I’ve decided that I need to slow down a little with my plein air paintings. I feel so rushed to produce a whole painting start to finish in one session, it’s a little overwhelming and I think my paintings look rushed. So I’m going to try to go back to the same location several times and allow the painting to progress more slowly, and try to develop some of the elements more. Here’s the start for today’s painting. I feel like this approach will take the pressure off some.

And I’m trying out a red underpainting.

I run by this tree every time I run down to the greenbelt. 🏃🏃🏃🏃

