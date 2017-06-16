A Good Start

Art, Boise Landscape, Flowers, Inspiration, Landscape, Painting, plein air

IMG_1708.JPGI’ve decided that I need to slow down a little with my plein air paintings.  I feel so rushed to produce a whole painting start to finish in one session, it’s a little overwhelming and I think my paintings look rushed.  So I’m going to try to go back to the same location several times and allow the painting to progress more slowly, and try to develop some of the elements more.  Here’s the start for today’s painting.  I feel like this approach will take the pressure off some.

And I’m trying out a red underpainting.

I run by this tree every time I run down to the greenbelt. 🏃🏃🏃🏃

Advertisements

6 thoughts on “A Good Start

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s