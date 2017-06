This slideshow requires JavaScript.

I put a tiny little bit more time into this plein air painting that I did while in Ketchum, Idaho. I had a great weekend of painting, the mountains are unusual and amazing pretty much everywhere you turn. I put together this slideshow to show the progression of the piece. I put it in this solid Maple floater frame. I’m happy with how it came together.

I listed it today in my Etsy shop. Hope over and check it out!

