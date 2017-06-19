New Biggish Piece

This new painting is 24X48″. I bought the canvas the other day and then used a white modeling paste to both smooth out the canvas bumps, which I don’t care for, and give the painting texture in some places. Then I used red, pink, and orange acrylic paint for the underpainting. You will see in my pics that I took my big ol painting and my aluminum easel on location and did a sketch On paper and then used charcoal to sketch my image onto the canvas. Then I sprayed it with a fixative. This last painting is the finished plein air tree painting that I did the other day. I was a study for this bigger one I’m doing.

