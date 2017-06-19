New Biggish Piece

Art, Boise Landscape, Figure Painting, Inspiration, Landscape, Music, oil painting, Painting, plein air

This new painting is 24X48″.  I bought the canvas the other day and then used a white modeling paste to both smooth out the canvas bumps, which I don’t care for, and give the painting texture in some places.  Then I used red, pink, and orange acrylic paint for the underpainting.  You will see in my pics that I took my big ol painting and my aluminum easel on location and did a sketch On paper and then used charcoal to sketch my image onto the canvas.  Then I sprayed it with a fixative.IMG_1732IMG_1741IMG_1739IMG_1740IMG_1738IMG_1729This last painting is the finished plein air tree painting that I did the other day.  I was a study for this bigger one I’m doing.

 

Advertisements

One thought on “New Biggish Piece

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s