11X14 oil on deep edge canvas

I Spent the morning painting in this meadow in Ketchum. It was beautiful and cold. This meadow is right next to the Wood River and a small outlet runs through it. While I was painting a biker and 2 dogs visited me and then went right down this trail to the water.

Happy birthday weekend to me. (A month late). I had a great time painting and eating in Ketchum and Sun Valley.

