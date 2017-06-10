Sun Valley

IMG_1602What a place!  Sun Valley is big and majestic and hard to know what to paint and where to start.  The third painting is still a work in progress but I like how the little round bushes look, so I included it.  I’ve been messing around with colors on it.  There are parts of the barn painting I like a lot, like the area surrounding the barn.  I like the sky, clouds, and hill.  And that’s good progress for me, it normally takes me several months to let go of what I was trying to paint and embrace what I actually painted.

Plein air painting is tricky!  And just plain old hard.  I’m trying hard to figure it out, but it feels elusive.

