What a place! Sun Valley is big and majestic and hard to know what to paint and where to start. The third painting is still a work in progress but I like how the little round bushes look, so I included it. I’ve been messing around with colors on it. There are parts of the barn painting I like a lot, like the area surrounding the barn. I like the sky, clouds, and hill. And that’s good progress for me, it normally takes me several months to let go of what I was trying to paint and embrace what I actually painted.

Plein air painting is tricky! And just plain old hard. I’m trying hard to figure it out, but it feels elusive.

