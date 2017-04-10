I started this mother/daughter portrait last week and look forward to working on it more when it dries. I’ll add to their features and I will use glazes to bring up the chroma and hopefully bring them to life. I also look forward to playing around with those people and dog playing in the water behind them.

The photo I’m working with is backlight which makes the painting a little tricky, but I love the light on the girls arm and knee and the area between the 2 figures where light is shining through the moms sheer pink sleeve.

