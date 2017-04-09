During our Southern California trip we made our way to Huntington Beach on a perfect 75 degree spring day, with about 10,000 other people. It was warm, blue skies, and lots of people to watch. My kids loved playing in the water even though the lifeguards worked hard to scare all the swimmers out of the rip tide. The ocean was pretty wild. My husband ran along the beach for an hour and I sat and watched the kids and everyone else on the beach. For lunch we walked down the pier to Ruby’s Diner and got take out and sat on the pier to eat it.

As I walked out the pier I saw the exact scene my friend Geoff Krueger painted and took a picture. Geoff moved to Idaho from Southern California and has painted many wonderful California landscapes.

