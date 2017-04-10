Color/landscape/abstract

Art, Boise Landscape, Painting, Landscape, Inspiration, Abstract

IMG_0471Today I took an abstract I had been working on that had lost direction and took it in a new direction and made it into an abstract landscape.  I tried to be loose and to use a lot of paint and vary the direction of brush strokes.  It was a fun exercise to try to create a landscape without fussing over makI got it look exactly like what I see, but to represent it.

I mixed a ton of paint and had piles left over so I also painted a small abstract with the leftover paint.IMG_0467

