Color/landscape/abstract

Today I took an abstract I had been working on that had lost direction and took it in a new direction and made it into an abstract landscape. I tried to be loose and to use a lot of paint and vary the direction of brush strokes. It was a fun exercise to try to create a landscape without fussing over makI got it look exactly like what I see, but to represent it.

I mixed a ton of paint and had piles left over so I also painted a small abstract with the leftover paint.

