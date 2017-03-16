Plein air Sage and Foothills

Yesterday was beautiful here in Boise so I went out and painted in the foothills.  But right when I got set up and started I realized that I had forgotten my white paint.  So I decided to see how far I could get without it.  I had Naples yellow, so that helped some.   So I thought I’d show you my sketch in the foothills and the more finished one that I had to drag out of my memory of the foothills yesterday.

24×24″ oil on canvasIMG_9850

 

 

