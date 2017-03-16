Boise Foothills WIP

Art, Art, oil painting, portraits, figure painting, portrait painting, custom portrait, Boise Landscape, Inspiration, Landscape

IMG_9841

24X30″ oil on canvas

Here’s a work in progress.  It started out as a surreal thing with an elk head with antlers floating in the sky above the foothills.  I lived with it like that for a few weeks and decided the elk was just too cute with its big eyes and ears.  So I painted it out.  I’m not sure what I was going for, I just know that what I had painted wasn’t it.

So now it’s just about the clouds and the hills.  I’ll keep plugging away at it.  I used so much paint in the sky that it will take at least a week to dry.  That titanium white takes forever to dry, and when you paint it on thick to cover silly antlers… it takes forever and a day.

I applied to be a member of BOSCO (a Boise artists alliance) last week.  There are about 50 memebers and they do an open studio event once a year in the fall and a few other exhibitions throughout the year.  I’ll know May 1st if I’ve been accepted.  Fingers crossed.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s