24×24″ oil on canvas

There’s not too much I can say about these abstract paintings I’ve been working out, other than I’ve been thinking a lot about them and how I can represent musical patterns and expressions through painting. When I feel myself getting tight and when it’s looking too clean and precious, I mess it up.

My husband looks at these and smiles. He likes realism so he just doesn’t know what to make of these.

There’s something exciting and scary about creating something with no blueprint.

