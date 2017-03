Today I attended a still life workshop. There were 3 different still life’s set up around the room. I did something with each still life. With the lemon still life I first did an abstract, which is really my first abstract painting and I loved doing it. And I love it’s simplicity. It just makes me happy. Then I stepped back into abstracted realism and painted the lemons. The abstract is 16×20″ and the lemon painting is 5×7″.

