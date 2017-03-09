Plein Air

IMG_9793 24×24″ oil on canvas

I took my canvas and paints into the foothills yesterday and started this painting.  It was a little cloudy and windy.  But not freezing.  But not quite spring.  I just really wanted to be outside.

 

