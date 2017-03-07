New Etsy Listings

Animal Portrait, Art, Art, oil painting, portraits, figure painting, portrait painting, custom portrait, Boise Landscape, Critterscape

Hi there.  I just got these images back from being scanned so I’m ready to sell the originals and can make prints of a bunch of my little and big paintings.  And I have a record for myself of what I’ve done.  That’s always exciting.  And the professional photos are always so much better than mine.  I love how you can see every brushstroke.  The giclee prints turn out so beautiful.

Click here to jump over to Etsy to check out my site there.

Also, if you are ever interested in buying an original or a print of an original that you see here on my website, just let me know.

Winter Rabbit_loresRabbit and Rocks_loresElk_lores

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s