Time for a New Bouquet

Art, Art, oil painting, portraits, figure painting, portrait painting, custom portrait, Flowers, Inspiration, Painting, Still Life

These are the flowers I bought last week to use as a still life.  It was a much fuller bouquet and one by one the flowers have been dying and I have been plucking them out.  Now I’m down to just 3 ranunculus and the greenery.  If I touch the ranunculus the petals fall off.

I’ve painted this bouquet a bunch of different ways.  I mainly use it as inspiration but don’t have much interest in copying exactly.  I’ve put a lot of time and mental energy into a very tight and exacting family portrait commission with 7 kids, so I enjoy painting flowers and not worrying about getting all their petals in the right place.

It’s time to get some different colored flowers.  I’ve done 9 paintings with pink flowers.

img_9409img_9404

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s