Time for a New Bouquet

These are the flowers I bought last week to use as a still life. It was a much fuller bouquet and one by one the flowers have been dying and I have been plucking them out. Now I’m down to just 3 ranunculus and the greenery. If I touch the ranunculus the petals fall off.

I’ve painted this bouquet a bunch of different ways. I mainly use it as inspiration but don’t have much interest in copying exactly. I’ve put a lot of time and mental energy into a very tight and exacting family portrait commission with 7 kids, so I enjoy painting flowers and not worrying about getting all their petals in the right place.

It’s time to get some different colored flowers. I’ve done 9 paintings with pink flowers.