California Oak Trees

img_9414I want to run down this path into the California green grass  and oak trees.

A friend and fellow Northern Californian asked me to paint this NorCal oak tree scene for her.  Spring and Summer in this area are always so lush and green, bright green.  Bright- bright- green.  I miss it so much, especially during southwest Idaho winters.  Up north there are beautiful pine trees, but not in Boise.

I’ve been working on this one for a little while.  Today I worked on it some more and may have finished it.  I’m going to let it dry and then take another look at it.  At first I thought I was getting carried away with the bright green, but honestly I’m not.  This is what it really looks like there…to me.

I hope my friend likes it!  She was one of my teammates on the UCD gymnastics team.  She was always the life of the party.

 

 

5 thoughts on “California Oak Trees

