11X14 oil on panel

I went out last Thursday morning to Rimrock Reserve, a small bit of preserved natural open space near my house, and painted this plein air. I have done 2 small 5X7 paintings of this area and wanted to see how it would be to paint the scene a little bigger. I think once I have a new and bigger plein air easle it will be easier. On this morning the air was full of mist and atmosphere and it was just about to rain when I started. I got the shapes and values blocked in and then it did start raining. I finished this painting inside by memory.

here are the 5X7’s

Advertisements