Rimrock

Art, Inspiration, Landscape, oil painting, Painting, plein air

IMG_1478

11X14 oil on panel

I went out last Thursday morning to Rimrock Reserve, a small bit of preserved natural open space near my house, and painted this plein air.  I have done 2 small 5X7 paintings of this area and wanted to see how it would be to paint the scene a little bigger.  I think once I have a new and bigger plein air easle it will be easier. On this morning the air was full of mist and atmosphere and it was just about to rain when I started.  I got the shapes and values blocked in and then it did start raining.  I finished this painting inside by memory.

here are the 5X7’s

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Rimrock

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s