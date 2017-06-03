Cottonwood, Sage, and Tablerock

5X7″ oil on canvas panel

This morning I went out and spent a couple of hours sitting in the foothills, painting, and just enjoying being outside on a quiet Saturday morning. I am enjoying the peace of plein air painting more and more. I’ve made a pact with myself to be at peace with the work I do.

In this painting I chose to make the 2 sage brush in the middle distance the focus of my painting. I sat just behind a group of Cottonwood trees and used them as my foreground that can be looked past. And I used the trees and Tablerock in the distance as my backdrop. I enjoy the simple composition.

https://www.etsy.com/shop/JillMillwardARTWORK

