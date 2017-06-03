Cottonwood, Sage, and Tablerock

5X7″ oil on canvas panel

This morning I went out and spent a couple of hours sitting in the foothills, painting, and just enjoying being outside on a quiet Saturday morning.  I am enjoying the peace of plein air painting more and more.  I’ve made a pact with myself to be at peace with the work I do.

In this painting I chose to make the 2 sage brush in the middle distance the focus of my painting.  I sat just behind a group of Cottonwood trees and used them as my foreground that can be looked past.  And I used the trees and Tablerock in the distance as my backdrop.  I enjoy the simple composition.

