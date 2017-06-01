6X8″ oil on canvas
Today I went and sat in the back of my car as it rained and painted this little scene of rural but right in town Boise. There are little dirt roads here and there that make you feel like you are in the country. With downtown just a mile away.
Just one more day of school for my kids. Yahoo!
One thought on “Tablerock”
I love this!! I don’t understand how you paint such beautiful things so quickly 🙂
On another note, I nominated you for the mystery blogger award. The rules are on my latest blog post if you care to participate (although don’t feel obliged to if you don’t have the time). Thanks for being awesome!!
