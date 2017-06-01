Tablerock

Art, Boise Landscape, Inspiration, Landscape, Painting, plein air

IMG_14006X8″ oil on canvas

Today I went and sat in the back of my car as it rained and painted this little scene of rural but right in town Boise.  There are little dirt roads here and there that make you feel like you are in the country.  With downtown just a mile away.

Just one more day of school for my kids.  Yahoo!

Advertisements

One thought on “Tablerock

  1. I love this!! I don’t understand how you paint such beautiful things so quickly 🙂
    On another note, I nominated you for the mystery blogger award. The rules are on my latest blog post if you care to participate (although don’t feel obliged to if you don’t have the time). Thanks for being awesome!!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s