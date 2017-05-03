Today was so nice! It’s warm, not windy, and I enjoyed painting the pretty sky. In fact, I enjoyed painting the sky so much that in this painting I think it totally out does the land. I wish it was all sky. I’ll try that sometime.
So what do you think? I’m trying to paint loosely but don’t want it to look just like a big mess. This one is 11X14 on a panel.
After I did this I had time to paint a little 6X6″ with the paint already on the 🎨.
I accidentally got a little grey in the sky, I’ll clean that up when it dries.
3 thoughts on “Plein Air on a warm day”
Loose, expressive but not just a mess, you did it 😉
Hi Margaret! Thank you! I honestly appreciate the feedback. I hope you’re work is good going well! I bet it’s beautiful there right now.
These are so expressive. Your landscapes are really taking off! Fun to see you in the picture also — the artist and painting and it gives a sense of the scale. I sense from it that the picture in person is even more expressive — by the size of the marks. Enjoying your landscapes so much.
