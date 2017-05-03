Plein Air on a warm day

Today was so nice! It’s warm, not windy, and I enjoyed painting the pretty sky. In fact, I enjoyed painting the sky so much that in this painting I think it totally out does the land. I wish it was all sky. I’ll try that sometime.

So what do you think? I’m trying to paint loosely but don’t want it to look just like a big mess. This one is 11X14 on a panel.

After I did this I had time to paint a little 6X6″ with the paint already on the 🎨.

I accidentally got a little grey in the sky, I’ll clean that up when it dries.

