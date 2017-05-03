Plein Air on a warm day

Today was so nice!  It’s warm, not windy, and I enjoyed painting the pretty sky.  In fact, I enjoyed painting the sky so much that in this painting I think it totally out does the land.  I wish it was all sky.  I’ll try that sometime.

So what do you think?  I’m trying to paint loosely but don’t want it to look just like a big mess.  This one is 11X14 on a panel.

After I did this I had time to paint a little 6X6″ with the paint already on the 🎨.

I accidentally got a little grey in the sky, I'll clean that up when it dries.

  2. These are so expressive. Your landscapes are really taking off! Fun to see you in the picture also — the artist and painting and it gives a sense of the scale. I sense from it that the picture in person is even more expressive — by the size of the marks. Enjoying your landscapes so much.

