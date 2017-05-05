Parkcenter Pond

IMG_10536×6″ oil on panel

I’m still trying to get a handle on painting plein air.  Trying to stay loose and thinking a lot about composition.  And laying down a lot of paint.

5 thoughts on “Parkcenter Pond

  1. I love your color and shape choices, it intrigues me to no end. 🙂 I have been studying Edgar Whitney’s books, he was a master of design and composition. He said artists are shape makers, not to try to copy nature but translate what we see and feel. I love that. I think that you are moving in that direction. 😉

