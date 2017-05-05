6×6″ oil on panel
I’m still trying to get a handle on painting plein air. Trying to stay loose and thinking a lot about composition. And laying down a lot of paint.
5 thoughts on “Parkcenter Pond”
I love your color and shape choices, it intrigues me to no end. 🙂 I have been studying Edgar Whitney’s books, he was a master of design and composition. He said artists are shape makers, not to try to copy nature but translate what we see and feel. I love that. I think that you are moving in that direction. 😉
Gorgeous 😃
Wow great job on this! Good stuff! You’ve got my follow. Check out my comedy blog and give it a follow if you like it!
I really like it
Great piece. The composition is strong.
