This is my second painting from this years spring break trip to Southern California.
11×14 oil on canvas
3 thoughts on “Huntington Beach 2”
Captures the brightness of the air along the Pacific coast on sunny days!
Yay! Thanks for the nice comment!
Lots of structure. Each brushstroke feels so purposeful. And it really captures the light and color of the beach.
