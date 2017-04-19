Remembered Morning Run

Art, Boise Landscape, Painting, Landscape, Inspiration, Abstract

IMG_083211X14″ oil on canvas

Yesteterday I went out for a run in the foothills and took a bunch of pictures.  The sky, light, and hills were beautiful.  Today I looked through the photos so I could paint the scene.  I wanted to paint an abstract of just being there so I put away the photos and painted from memory.  I like how it turned out.

 

 

