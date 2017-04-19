11X14″ oil on canvas
Yesteterday I went out for a run in the foothills and took a bunch of pictures. The sky, light, and hills were beautiful. Today I looked through the photos so I could paint the scene. I wanted to paint an abstract of just being there so I put away the photos and painted from memory. I like how it turned out.
2 thoughts on “Remembered Morning Run”
I think it’s good to learn to paint from memory sometimes. This is a beautiful result.
Thank you! This was the first time I ever have. It was very liberating. I works slowly and tried not to overdo. On the way home from my class a roll of paper towels rolled over it. LOL. I fixed it…
Do you paint from memory?
