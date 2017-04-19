I painted Black Cliffs again but in a less literal way. My hope is to find my style somewhere between representational and abstract. I think this is what that is. You can see that it’s a landscape, I think. But definitely abstracted.
4 thoughts on “Black Cliffs 2”
This new series of landscape abstractions is wonderful.
Thank you! I appreciate the feedback! I like them but just don’t know if they would appeal to anyone else! I suppose the most important thing is that I enjoy the process… We will see where it goes from there. I learn new things about what appeals to me with each piece.
What you learn by doing these will give you ideas for your realistic paintings. Everything helps everything else especially when you are enjoying the process. Of that I’m sure!
man, I LOVE this! ❤
gorgeous clarity, brushstrokes and color and design.
keep on…. More!!
cheers, Debi
