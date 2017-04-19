Black Cliffs 2

Art, Boise Landscape, Painting, Landscape, Inspiration, Abstract

IMG_0847I painted Black Cliffs again but in a less literal way.  My hope is to find my style somewhere between representational and abstract.  I think this is what that is.  You can see that it’s a landscape, I think.  But definitely abstracted.

 

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Black Cliffs 2

    1. Thank you! I appreciate the feedback! I like them but just don’t know if they would appeal to anyone else! I suppose the most important thing is that I enjoy the process… We will see where it goes from there. I learn new things about what appeals to me with each piece.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s