Spring Hills

IMG_9812Soon soon soon the hills will look like this!  I’m looking forward to it.  I want to get back to this location and paint it “plein air.”  I painted this one from a foto a friend took, I think she took it during a walk with her doggie in the middle of winter.  Everything was so dead and brown that I changed the season and just made it spring, from my imagination.  I love the way it turned out, and look forward to painting g the real spring.  And feeling spring.  Come to think of it, I remember having my daughter pose on the rock, during spring, so I had a reference.  Anyway, I’m looking forward to painting outside.

