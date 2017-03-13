Spring Hills

Soon soon soon the hills will look like this! I’m looking forward to it. I want to get back to this location and paint it “plein air.” I painted this one from a foto a friend took, I think she took it during a walk with her doggie in the middle of winter. Everything was so dead and brown that I changed the season and just made it spring, from my imagination. I love the way it turned out, and look forward to painting g the real spring. And feeling spring. Come to think of it, I remember having my daughter pose on the rock, during spring, so I had a reference. Anyway, I’m looking forward to painting outside.

