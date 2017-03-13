I’ve talked about painting music for a while now. Here is my first go at it.
24×24″ oil on canvas
2 thoughts on “Oiseaux Tristes”
Oh wow. I can actually ‘see’ music.
That’s such nice feedback! I’m venturing into unknown territory and it’s both exciting and scary/exposing. I appreciate hearing your thoughts about this piece.
