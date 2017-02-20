Last week I took in almost 40 painting to the art print reproduction place in town to have them scanned. From there they can make high quality Giclee prints and greeting cards. I organized my paintings by theme so I can make card sets of 8 with 2 or each of the 4 I’ve chosen. This one above is my winter critter set, I think. I’ve already forgotten how I organized.

Below is my set of fruit cards.

And this is my set of California beach cards.

And I think I’m doing a set of just rabbits.

Or maybe birds.

