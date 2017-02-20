Greeting Cards

Art, oil painting, portraits, figure painting, portrait painting, custom portrait, Landscape, Inspiration

 

Last week I took in almost 40 painting to the art print reproduction place in town to have them scanned.  From there they can make high quality Giclee prints and greeting cards.  I organized my paintings by theme so I can make card sets of 8 with 2 or each of the 4 I’ve chosen.  This one above is my winter critter set, I think.  I’ve already forgotten how I organized.

Below is my set of fruit cards.

And this is my set of California beach cards.

And I think I’m doing a set of just rabbits.

Or maybe birds.

 

 

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s