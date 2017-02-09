Thank you for the nice comments yesterday. My phone is glitchy so I haven’t had a chance to respond to some of them. Your feedback was encouraging.
Here’s today’s flowers. I’m going to let them dry and then decide what I will do to them next. I felt like it was a promising and more relaxed start.
7 thoughts on “Soft Flowers”
Jill, I honestly love the flowers in the rectangular vase, especially where the green stem color fades at the top of the glass, which I think is brilliant. I also love the variation in the red saturation of the flowers. What I’m not crazy about is your black background (I am an amateur food photographer, and I belong to a critique group whose goal is to help all improve, so I’m giving you a suggestion that I’d pass along in my group – I hope you don’t mind!!). You are so harsh on yourself. I believe in the saying, “Everything I experience contributes to my success.” Try viewing every attempt as a learning opportunity and not a “looser start.” I think your painting is lovely. Kindest wishes!
Thanks Phillipa, I love that sort of feedback. It’s still a work in progress so I will take a look at that dark space and see what I can do to soften it. You are right, I am hard on myself. That’s always a work in progress too. Thanks again, much appreciated!! Jill
Now I see, I didn’t mean “loser” start, as in a bad start. I was saying I was feeling loose, the painting was loose and less tight and flowed more freely and easily. I wondered where that came from because sometimes I do feel like a loser but I’d almost never put that in print 😀👍. I try my hardest to be positive with myself but often have a very critical eye for my own work.
Beautiful painting!
Thank you Anna!
Lovely!!!
Thank you!!
