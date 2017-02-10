Here’s today’s flowers. I’m going to scrape the paint off and then bring it back again. I’ve noticed that with flowers the painting takes on a lighter quality when I scrape. Here goes… I’ll bring it back tomorrow.
4 thoughts on “Daily Painting”
I really like this one…
I also am enjoying the flower paintings. Your notes on technique are interesting. I write and scraping (editing) applies to prose as well. Less is often more …
Thank you. Sometimes it’s hard to scrape something. I actually liked the way it looked before scraping and I’m not sure it will look better after, it’s a leap of faith.
Beautiful..
