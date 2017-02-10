Daily Painting

img_9364Here’s today’s flowers.  I’m going to scrape the paint off and then bring it back again.  I’ve noticed that with flowers the painting takes on a lighter quality when I scrape.  Here goes…  I’ll bring it back tomorrow.

