Ranunculus

11X14 oil on canvas

Today I went to the florist and bought myself a bouquet to use as a still life. It smells so good.

What do you think? Should i keep going down this floral road or stop? Honest feedback is hard to hear but always helpful. I was trying to get out of my husband what he thought and he couldn’t give me a good answer for that question.

Our conversation went like this.

Me: What do you think of this painting?

Him: It’s nice.

Me: (not sure what I said) I probably just kept looking at him.

Him: It’s a pretty subject so it’s pretty.

Me: But is it pretty as a painting?

Then we decided it was the prettiest pretty painting ever. And we were both joking.

He’s a chemist, art doesn’t come easy to him. But I’m not sure it come so easy to anyone.