Cabbage Roses

IMG_9297.JPGSuch pretty flowers with such a strange name.  8X8″ oil on canvas.

This is another study for a piece I’ve been asked to do.  Today I used the colors I already had on my canvas from work I was doing on some figures.  I only added some green.

The family portrait with 7 figures that I’ve been working on is nearly done.  But I’ll need to get permission to show it.  So we will see.  But I think it looks nice and a good likeness of each kid.  It’s been a hard project.  If anyone asks if it was hard to do, I will say yes.  I have a hard time focusing my eyes after working on it for a few hours.  Very small precise features.

 

