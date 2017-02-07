Cabbage Roses

Such pretty flowers with such a strange name. 8X8″ oil on canvas.

This is another study for a piece I’ve been asked to do. Today I used the colors I already had on my canvas from work I was doing on some figures. I only added some green.

The family portrait with 7 figures that I’ve been working on is nearly done. But I’ll need to get permission to show it. So we will see. But I think it looks nice and a good likeness of each kid. It’s been a hard project. If anyone asks if it was hard to do, I will say yes. I have a hard time focusing my eyes after working on it for a few hours. Very small precise features.