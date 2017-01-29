Winter

I’ve been considering making a set of greeting cards of my winter critters.  My thought is to sell them at local “Made in Idaho” shops and probably on Etsy.

What do you think?  (I’d get rid of the giant red signature on the squirrel).  I wonder if people would buy them.    I think they would be unique holiday/Christmas cards.

Also, that first elk is growing on me, I’m thinking of painting him big.

img_9081
img_9036
img_8977
img_8900
img_8877
img_8859
img_8856
img_8822
img_8781

3 thoughts on "Winter

