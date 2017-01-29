I’ve been considering making a set of greeting cards of my winter critters. My thought is to sell them at local “Made in Idaho” shops and probably on Etsy.
What do you think? (I’d get rid of the giant red signature on the squirrel). I wonder if people would buy them. I think they would be unique holiday/Christmas cards.
Also, that first elk is growing on me, I’m thinking of painting him big.
3 thoughts on “Winter”
Love this idea!!! You will definitely sell them well!!!! I would buy one if I was in a shop in Idaho, just a random oh isn’t this cute I should have this at home when I need a card 🙂
Adore your work! Especially the squirrel & bunny 💕
I think that’s a great idea and I think that first elk would make an excellent big painting.
