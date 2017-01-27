Monterey Cypress

Art, Beach, Landscape, Painting

img_90584×4″ oil on deep edge canvas

A painting from my sisters photo.

Last month my sister was in Monterey and took a picture of this tree and sent it to me.  My other sister saw it and let me know she’d like it painted big for her bedroom, like 60X48″ I think.  It was funny because when I was in Monterey last summer I photographed the same tree and painted it pretty big, 48×36″.  And sold it just before Christmas 😀👍.

Here’s the painting from the image I took.

image

