Color, texture, light, and form come together in Idaho-based artist Jill Millward’s oil paintings of portraits and landscapes.

I was recently featured on the Discover feed here on WordPress and picked up some new followers.

Welcome! I hope you find inspiration in my compulsive behavior.😀🤡🌈🦊😎👍

I have a lot of goals and irons in the fire right now. A small painting a day, a big painting a month, and a sweet line up of commission work. 👍 We will see how it all shakes out.