Discover

Art, Painting

Ballet I_lores

Color, texture, light, and form come together in Idaho-based artist Jill Millward’s oil paintings of portraits and landscapes.

via Jill Millward Artwork — Discover

I was recently featured on the Discover feed here on WordPress and picked up some new followers.

Welcome!  I hope you find inspiration in my compulsive behavior.😀🤡🌈🦊😎👍

I have a lot of goals and irons in the fire right now.  A small painting a day, a big painting a month, and a sweet line up of commission work.  👍  We will see how it all shakes out.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s