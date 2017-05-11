Boise Sunrise- Remembered Landscape Abstract, Art, Boise Landscape, Inspiration, Landscape, oil painting, Painting Cloudscape #2 9X12 oil on canvas Advertisements Share this:TweetLike this:Like Loading...
5 thoughts on “Boise Sunrise- Remembered Landscape”
Glorious, absolutely glorious
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Rosie!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Way cool…..going abstracty loose!!! love it
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Margaret! It was fun to let go and just let this evolve.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love this
LikeLike