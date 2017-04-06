I’ve been working to find my voice with abstract art. I find it much more difficult than realism with portraits, dogs, landscape, plein air, and still life… with all those I have something to reference and it’s all mapped out and I paint what I see. Painting music and feelings or even just putting together interesting combinations of color is hard for me because there is no road map, and right now for me the painting comes down to composition and color. And it’s all wide open. Don’t get me wrong, I think realism is challenging, but I have learned to push forward until my piece reflect the intended object and I know from the start what I want the end result to be. Maybe I’ll get there with my abstract work as well, I’m right at the beginning of that journey.

