Cousin Portrait

18X24″ oil on canvas

This family portrait is all done, photographed, and shipped off to the grandparents. They love it. This was a gift from my friend to her patents for their 50th wedding anniversary. I worked from 2 different photographs to put it together. One of the kids all together and one of the North Carolina fair scene. My friend wanted to have a portrait of the kids with their favorite family spot behind them. I love seeing all their smiling faces and the bright warm colors of their clothes and the evening light on their skin. I also like the that little girl in the middle is wearing stripes and she has one side of her hair in a pony tail and the other side of her hair is down and her pony tail holder is wrapped around her finders. Its what girls do.

