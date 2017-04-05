Cousin Portrait

Family Portrait_lores 2

18X24″ oil on canvas

This family portrait is all done, photographed, and shipped off to the grandparents.  They love it.  This was a gift from my friend to her patents for their 50th wedding anniversary.  I worked from 2 different photographs to put it together.  One of the kids all together and one of the North Carolina fair scene.  My friend wanted to have a portrait of the kids with their favorite family spot behind them.  I love seeing all their smiling faces and the bright warm colors of their clothes and the evening light on their skin.  I also like the that little girl in the middle is wearing stripes and she has one side of her hair in a pony tail and the other side of her hair is down and her pony tail holder is wrapped around her finders.  Its what girls do.

