18×24 oil on canvas
I painted this just after our summer vacation last year. We spent the afternoon at Natural Bridges State Park in Santa Cruz, Ca.
I had it scanned and can make a print now if I want to. I love the rich colors.
Advertisements
3 thoughts on “Walking Girl”
I so love your paintings, Jill. I think you just have the ability to connect with some of us. You do bless me with them. And yes, the colours.
LikeLike
Fabulous
LikeLike
I remember this one, love the colors.
LikeLiked by 1 person