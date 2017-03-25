Walking Girl

Art, Beach, Figure Painting, Landscape, Painting

IMG_9889.JPG18×24 oil on canvas

I painted this just after our summer vacation last year.  We spent the afternoon at Natural Bridges State Park in Santa Cruz, Ca.

I had it scanned and can make a print now if I want to.  I love the rich colors.

 

 

