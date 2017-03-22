Untitled #1

16×20 oil on canvas

I started this piece tonight at class. I started with a sketch I had done that represents musical patterns, then I brought in color to represent the colors of the song. When the painting was looking too clean and perfect, I scraped it all off. I’m going to let it dry now and then come back in and add to it. Or subtract from it. I’m hoping to repeat that process many times to build up depth and layers of line and color.

