8×10″ oil on canvas

I’ve titled this one Making Music because my husband thought it was a group of musicians. That’s not what set out to do, I simply want to represent musical phrases, shapes, and colors. But I can see what he’s talking about. I see a guitar, or bass, maybe a saxophone, people standing up on their legs. Fun. I’m a realist at heart.

I like this one, it’s small and went a lot of different directions before looking like this. I looked at a Kandinsky painting this morning and I’m sure it influenced the red lines and pastels and bold colors together.🌈

As usual, I like I think in black and white as much if not more.

