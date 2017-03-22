8×10″ oil on canvas
I’ve titled this one Making Music because my husband thought it was a group of musicians. That’s not what set out to do, I simply want to represent musical phrases, shapes, and colors. But I can see what he’s talking about. I see a guitar, or bass, maybe a saxophone, people standing up on their legs. Fun. I’m a realist at heart.
I like this one, it’s small and went a lot of different directions before looking like this. I looked at a Kandinsky painting this morning and I’m sure it influenced the red lines and pastels and bold colors together.🌈
As usual, I like I think in black and white as much if not more.
2 thoughts on “Making Music”
I really enjoy the colors and balance here. Great use of pinks and blues. I played the song from yesterday’s post and shared the work with my first class today. I loved the connection between them and your work. Thansk Jill.
That’s so cool Frank! Thank you. Tell them I said hello.
