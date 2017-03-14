Music

IMG_9835It’s going to take me a while to relax into this style and feel comfortable, but I’m going to keep at it because I enjoy it so much.  More than anything I love color and the process of laying down paint.

I’m still thinking of how the shape and color of music can be caught on canvas.

I’ve also brought this commissioned portrait along this far.  IMG_9836

 

 

