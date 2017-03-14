It’s going to take me a while to relax into this style and feel comfortable, but I’m going to keep at it because I enjoy it so much. More than anything I love color and the process of laying down paint.
I’m still thinking of how the shape and color of music can be caught on canvas.
I’ve also brought this commissioned portrait along this far.
Jill, looking at the painting and reading only the word ‘music’ was enough for me to immediately ‘feel’ it. And hear and see. I really think you are on the right path with this.
Thank you!! That is so nice to hear.
expressive. freedom of movement. I DO Love this with its sense of free spiritedness. and the You, that you have infused into it with those lovely strokes!
