Still here

I didn’t post anything yesterday because I had just started this portrait and it took a while for it to look even a little bit ok.  This is a cropped in version, and I kinda like it this way.  But the real thing has both boys faces.

This is a portrait of 2 brothers.  The gal that is commissioning it sent me a bunch of pictures of her kids but none with them both in the same shot.   And she wants them together in the painting.img_9715  So I’ve squeezed their faces together.  There is still a ways to go with this painting,   I hope it works!

