Still here

I didn’t post anything yesterday because I had just started this portrait and it took a while for it to look even a little bit ok. This is a cropped in version, and I kinda like it this way. But the real thing has both boys faces.

This is a portrait of 2 brothers. The gal that is commissioning it sent me a bunch of pictures of her kids but none with them both in the same shot. And she wants them together in the painting. So I’ve squeezed their faces together. There is still a ways to go with this painting, I hope it works!

