This is one of the first paintings I did after my break from painting (because my kids were little and I couldn’t do everything). It’s still one of my favorites. It’s my daughters little white silk baptism dress. It’s clearly inspired by one of my favorite artists, Wayne Thibaud. I love the way Thibaud lays down paint. I also did a little cupcake in the same Thibaud-esque style just for fun.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...